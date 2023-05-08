 Skip to main content
MPD: Man cited after causing disturbance while armed with sword

MADISON (WKOW) — A man was cited Saturday morning after Madison police said he was causing a disturbance while armed with a sword. 

Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to Milwaukee Street near Wyalusing Drive around 4:30 a.m. for a report of a disturbance.

Fryer said a man armed himself with a sword during the incident. Responding officers found the sword on a nearby sidewalk.

The 36-year-old suspect was found after he accidentally cut himself and was taken to the hospital.

Fryer said the man was given a citation for disorderly conduct while armed.

