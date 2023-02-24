MPD: Man dead following confrontation with police inside gas station

MADISON (WKOW) — One man is dead after a shooting at a Kwik Trip on the 3500 block of East Washington Avenue.
Assistant Police Chief Matt Tye told 27 News that police were in the area searching for a suspect involved in a homicide investigation from earlier this week.
Tye said Madison Police entered the Kwik Trip gas station Friday afternoon and were confronted by a man with a gun.
Tye says shots were fired by the man with the gun as well as by a police officer. Another officer used a taser, according to Tye.
The suspect was later found inside of the bathroom of the Kwik Trip dead. Tye said people were inside the store when the shooting occurred but no one else was seriously injured in the incident.
The identity of the deceased has not been released, pending a positive identification from the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.
Both officers involved will be placed on administrative leave pending the results of an internal and external investigation. The Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating.
Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes will provide an update on Monday.
The Madison Police Department confirms a shooting took place inside a Kwik Trip on the 3500 block of East Washington Avenue Friday.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer confirmed the shooting and told 27 News a SWAT team responded.
A worker of a nearby business told 27 News there were at least 15 police vehicles at the Kwik Trip by Stoughton Rd.
All lanes of East Washington Avenue were closed at Wright Street for more than an hour.
The Madison Police Department reports more information will be released Friday evening. Fryer said there will be a press conference about the incident at 8:15 p.m.
This story is breaking and will be updated as 27 News learns more.