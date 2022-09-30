 Skip to main content
MPD: Man enters vehicle and threatens driver with gun, takes money

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a west side gas station.

Police said it happened at about 4:40 p.m. on Thursday at the Kelley's Market on South Gammon Road.

The victim said when they parked their car and went to get out, a man got into the backseat and pointed a handgun at them and demanded money.

The victim gave the suspect money. The suspect then left the area. 

Lt. David Meinert provided a brief description of the suspect: Male Black, approx. 5’ 8,” slender build

If you have information that might help in the investigation, call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014

