MPD: Man faces multiple charges after slumping over while driving, causing crash

MADISON (WKOW) — A man is in police custody after he was found slumped over while driving and caused a crash while speeding away from first responders.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the incident took place Friday around 1 p.m. Officers and first responders were sent to High Crossing Boulevard and East Spring Drive after people reported seeing a driver slumped over the wheel. The witnesses said he "nearly caused multiple crashes."
While first responders were on their way, the man woke up and drove to a nearby parking lot. There, first responders choked the vehicle's tires.
But, when the man came to again, Fryer said he hit the accelerator hard enough to jump the chocks and nearly hit two paramedics while driving away.
He drove northbound on East Spring Drive then hit a vehicle when running a light at E. Washington Avenue. The driver ran, but was taken into custody after K-9s tracked him down.
Fryer said the man, identified as Timothy Baumann, is facing several pending charges, including OWI causing injury, operating without a valid license causing injury, hit and run causing injury and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.