Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of
6 or more inches. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening
commutes, particularly from Thursday evening through Friday
evening. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold
wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is high confidence in a strong winter
storm in the region late in the week. There remains some
uncertainty with the storm track though, along with the
resultant areas of highest impacts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

MPD: Man faces multiple charges after slumping over while driving, causing crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Madison police

Squad cars are lined up outside the Madison Police Department.

MADISON (WKOW) — A man is in police custody after he was found slumped over while driving and caused a crash while speeding away from first responders. 

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the incident took place Friday around 1 p.m. Officers and first responders were sent to High Crossing Boulevard and East Spring Drive after people reported seeing a driver slumped over the wheel. The witnesses said he "nearly caused multiple crashes." 

While first responders were on their way, the man woke up and drove to a nearby parking lot. There, first responders choked the vehicle's tires. 

But, when the man came to again, Fryer said he hit the accelerator hard enough to jump the chocks and nearly hit two paramedics while driving away. 

He drove northbound on East Spring Drive then hit a vehicle when running a light at E. Washington Avenue. The driver ran, but was taken into custody after K-9s tracked him down. 

Fryer said the man, identified as Timothy Baumann, is facing several pending charges, including OWI causing injury, operating without a valid license causing injury, hit and run causing injury and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. 

