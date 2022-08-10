MPD: Man given Narcan, cited for OWI after rear-end crash Tuesday

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department reports officers had to administer Narcan to a driver after a crash Tuesday afternoon.
Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to the area of Fish Hatchery Road and Park Street shortly before 1 p.m.
A victim reported that she was rear-ended by a driver who then tried to leave the area. The woman told police she followed him to their current location.
Fryer said officers found the 30-year-old man semi-conscious in his vehicle. They pried open the window to get inside the locked vehicle to prevent another crash.
The driver admitted to using drugs before driving, and drug paraphernalia was found inside the vehicle.
The driver was cited for OWI and given a form for the MAARI program, which targets Dane County residents who commit a non-violent, low-level crime connected to addiction.