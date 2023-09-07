MPD: Man hurts officer after being kicked out of downtown bar

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison police officer was hurt while arresting a man who police say was shouting racial slurs at bar employees.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers went to a bar on University Avenue near North Frances Street early Thursday morning.
Fryer said a man who was kicked out of the bar was trying to get back in. He was also shouting racial slurs at employees.
Fryer said the man resisted arrest and hurt an officer in the process.
Logan Grota, 22, was arrested for disorderly conduct with a hate crime modifier, resisting arrest and resisting causing a soft tissue injury.
He was taken to the Dane County Jail.