MPD: Man pretends to be asleep while burglary suspects enter home, steal vehcile

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man's vehicle was stolen from his driveway during a residential burglary in Madison early Friday morning.
Lt. Jennifer Hannah from the Madison Police Department said at about 2:30 a.m. suspects showed up at a home in the 2800 block of Holborn Circle.
The victim told officers that he parked his vehicle in his driveway and that the vehicle was unlocked. The suspects used the garage door opener in the car to get inside the home.
While a man in the home was lying on the couch, the three suspects entered the residence. He pretended to be asleep while they rummaged through things.
Police said the victim could hear the jingling of keys and then the suspects left.
They took off in two vehicles. The one they arrived in, and the one they stole from the victim.