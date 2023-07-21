MPD: Man pulls gun on Burger King employees while going through drive thru

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are trying to find a man they say pulled a gun on Burger King employees while going through the drive thru late Thursday night.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the incident happened at the Burger King on East Washington Avenue near Union Street around 11:30 p.m.
She said the man pointed a gun at employees when they were unable to take his order.
The Madison Police Chief's blog states employees walked away from the window, and the man left the scene.
No one was hurt.
Fryer said the suspect has not been arrested.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.
Investigation into this incident is ongoing.