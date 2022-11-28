MPD: Man stabbed near Capitol Square, suspect arrested

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating an overnight stabbing near the Capitol Square that left one man with serious injuries.
Sgt. Nathan Becker said officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West Main Street in downtown Madison at about 11:55 p.m. Sunday for a reported stabbing.
A news release said the victim, 55, and the suspect knew each other and got into a fight.
Police reported the suspect, a 35-year-old man, ran away before police got there, but was located and arrested nearby. The weapon used was also recovered.
The victim was seriously hurt, but is expected to survive, said Sgt. Becker.
Authorities said witnesses were already contacted and they have video evidence from city cameras. They are still asking anyone with information on this incident to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.