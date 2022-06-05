MPD: Man steals car with person with disabilities inside

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department (MPD) responded to a car theft Sunday afternoon. When the car was stolen, a person with disabilities was still inside.
Officers arrived to the 4700 block of E. Washington Avenue around 2 p.m.
Police said the caregiver got out and left the individual with disabilities inside the still-running car. Police said that's when the suspect took the car.
According to law enforcement, the caregiver came back to see the car and person with disabilities were gone.
MPD and the Maple Bluff and UW police departments looked for the endangered person and stolen car.
The Maple Bluff Police Chief said about 45 minutes later the car was found on University Avenue. Officers followed it to the UW Emergency Room entrance area, where the suspect was taken into custody.
Police reported the person with disabilities was inside the vehicle unharmed and checked on by UW ER Staff.
The suspect told the victim to get out of the car, but they couldn't due to the disability, and then the victim convinced the suspect to go to take them to the hospital, according to MPD.
Law enforcement identified the suspect as 43-year-old Jeremy J. Imhoff.
Imhoff is charged with false imprisonment, 1st offense operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating vehicle without owner's consent.