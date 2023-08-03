MPD: Man throws loaded gun on ground while running from officers

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 31-year-old man tried to throw away a gun while running from police officers early Thursday morning, according to the Madison Police Department.
Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers pulled a stolen vehicle over at an apartment complex near Oak Street and Commercial Avenue around 3:30 a.m.
The driver tried to run away, throwing a loaded gun onto the ground in the process, according to Fryer.
Along with the gun, officers recovered more than 160 grams of meth and other drugs.
Fryer said Joseph P. Rehbein was arrested on drug charges and for operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, bail jumping and possessing a firearm as a felon.