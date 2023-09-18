 Skip to main content
MPD: Man tried to hide in cornfield after beating woman with luggage rack

  • Updated
  • 0
Madison_police

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison police K-9 tracked down a man who they say ran away after beating a woman with a wooden luggage rack.

Madison Police Department spokesperson said officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a hotel on Hayes Road near Forest Run Road around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Fryer said a man physically assaulted a woman and hit her with a wooden luggage rack as she called for help.

The man left before officers arrived, and when we was spotted near Portage Road, he ran into a cornfield to hide.

Officers created a perimeter and a K-9 tracked the man down. 

The suspect, identified as Michael Madlock, 37, surrendered without further incident.

Madlock was arrested for domestic false imprisonment, domestic battery, domestic intimidation of a victim, bail jumping and multiple counts of felony bail jumping.

