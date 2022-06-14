 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values from 100 to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

MPD: Man uses large kitchen knife during argument at west side apartment

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating a weapons violation on the city's west side.

Police said at about 11 p.m. officers were called to the 4600 block of Atticus Way.

According to an incident report, Dominique Gulley, 29, was at an apartment building and started to fight with someone. During the argument, Gulley grabbed a large kitchen knife from a neighbors apartment.

Police got there quickly and took Gulley into custody. He is tentatively charged with Disorderly Conduct While Armed, Felony Bail Jumping, and a Probation Violation/Hold.