MPD: Man uses large kitchen knife during argument at west side apartment

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating a weapons violation on the city's west side.
Police said at about 11 p.m. officers were called to the 4600 block of Atticus Way.
According to an incident report, Dominique Gulley, 29, was at an apartment building and started to fight with someone. During the argument, Gulley grabbed a large kitchen knife from a neighbors apartment.
Police got there quickly and took Gulley into custody. He is tentatively charged with Disorderly Conduct While Armed, Felony Bail Jumping, and a Probation Violation/Hold.