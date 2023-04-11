 Skip to main content
...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Possible Wednesday
Afternoon...

.Very warm, windy and dry conditions are expected across south
central and southeast Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon. This will
bring the possibility of critical fire weather conditions
occurring across the area.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR POSSIBLE CRITICAL FIRE
WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR ALL OF SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST
WISCONSIN...

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from late Wednesday
morning through early Wednesday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Marquette...Green Lake...Fond du Lac...
Sheboygan...Sauk...Columbia...Dodge...Washington...Ozaukee...
Iowa...Dane...Jefferson...Waukesha...Milwaukee...Lafayette...
Green...Rock...Walworth...Racine and Kenosha.

* WIND...Southwest 15 to 25 MPH gusting to 30 to 35 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...Rising into the lower to middle 80s.

* IMPACTS...Caution is advised when using outdoor fires and
equipment that causes sparks. Make sure all outdoor fires are
extinguished properly, and consult your local DNR office for
possible burn bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.

&&

MPD: Man wanted on 'several felony warrants' tries to run over officers during arrest

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police have taken a man "wanted on several felony warrants" into custody. 

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the arrest happened On April 6 on the city's southwest side. 

She said several special teams were working together to arrest Sorrell Gilmore, 28. Gilmore was wanted on warrants "involving weapons and firearms investigations." 

During the arrest, Fryer said Gilmore tried to run over a group of officers, then sped away. He was later arrested after officers stopped his vehicle with tire deflation devices. 

In addition to the warrants, Fryer said Gilmore was arrested for fleeing and eluding and several drug possession charges. 

