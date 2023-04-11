MPD: Man wanted on 'several felony warrants' tries to run over officers during arrest

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police have taken a man "wanted on several felony warrants" into custody.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the arrest happened On April 6 on the city's southwest side.
She said several special teams were working together to arrest Sorrell Gilmore, 28. Gilmore was wanted on warrants "involving weapons and firearms investigations."
During the arrest, Fryer said Gilmore tried to run over a group of officers, then sped away. He was later arrested after officers stopped his vehicle with tire deflation devices.
In addition to the warrants, Fryer said Gilmore was arrested for fleeing and eluding and several drug possession charges.