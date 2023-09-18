MPD: Men attack Taco Bell employee after being asked to leave

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two people were arrested after attacking a Taco Bell Cantina employee, according to the Madison Police Department.
Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were driving past a Taco Bell Cantina on State Street late Sunday night when someone flagged them down.
Employees told the officers two men were falling asleep at a table, so they were asked to leave.
The employees said the men got angry and punched an employee several times.
Fryer said Caleb Linden, 20, was arrested for misdemeanor battery. James Holden, 20, was arrested for disorderly conduct and felony bail jumping.
The investigation is ongoing.