...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHWEST, SOUTH CENTRAL,
SOUTHEAST, AND EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
midnight tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green,
Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth,
Washington, Waukesha.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to impact the
surface across southwest Wisconsin this morning. As daytime
heating and vertical mixing increases, surface smoke impacts may
also increase, spreading north and east.

The highest PM2.5 concentrations are anticipated in the southwest
and Mississippi River Valley today, where the air quality index
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to
the UNHEALTHY level. In these areas, people with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion, while everyone else should reduce prolonged or
heavy exertion.

Cleaner air streaming in from the northeast along with the
formation of a lake breeze this afternoon will lead to lower
PM2.5 concentrations across the northern and eastern portions of
the advisory area. Here, the air quality index is expected to
range from the MODERATE to the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. In these areas, people with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

MPD: Missing man last known to be near Tenney Park found

  • Updated
  • 0
Cody Macartney

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Cody Macartney has been found, according to the Madison Police Department.

The missing endangered person alert has been canceled.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are looking for 46-year-old Cody Macartney, who went missing around 2:45 Wednesday afternoon. 

Authorities issued a Missing Endangered Person alert for Macartney Wednesday evening and said law enforcement is concerned about his welfare. 

He was last known to be in the area of Tenney Park on Sherman Ave.

Macartney is 5'9", weighs 190 lbs. and has brown hair and blue eyes. Authorities said he was likely wearing a t shirt, khaki shorts, a baseball cap, sunglasses and deck shoes. 

Authorities are asking anyone who sees Macartney or knows where he is to call 911.  