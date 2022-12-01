MPD: Moving truck's window shot out, no one hurt

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department said a moving truck was shot at Wednesday afternoon.
MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said no one was hurt when shots were fired on the westbound Beltline at Todd Drive and Seminole Highway around 4:40 p.m.
The shot shattered part of the passenger window before the bullet left through the vehicle's front window.
Fryer reports the driver doesn't think he was the intended target. Officers were unable to recover any bullet casings.
The investigation is ongoing.