MPD: 'Multiple resources' dedicated to fatal shooting investigation

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department is assuring the community it's hard at work investigating a fatal shooting that took place in the city last week.

In an updated incident report, MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer acknowledges the shooting on Lakeside Street that killed Shantarie Riley, 36, has the neighborhood "feeling uneasy."

She assures the community that "multiple resources" are assigned to the case, including a detective who worked through the holiday weekend to review evidence and statements.

"Detectives and leadership within the Violent Crime Unit met Monday morning to discuss the investigation," Fryer said. "At this time, releasing specific details could jeopardize their work and this case."

MPD said the victim and suspect are "known to one another."

Anyone with information should call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.