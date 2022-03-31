MPD names person of interest as a suspect in Madison homicide, charges forthcoming

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes provided new information on a homicide outside of the Dane County Jail Wednesday.
A man in his 30s was shot while walking on S Carroll Street. Barnes said the victim was leaving the jail at the time. An officer was able to provide immediate aid to the victim, but he died of his injuries at the hospital.
"Multiple rounds; multiple rounds were fired last night," Barnes said. "We located more than a dozen shell casings at the scene."
On Wednesday, two people were taken into custody as "persons of interest." Now, Barnes said one of them is considered a suspect, and homicide charges will be referred. The other person is still being held in jail on a parole violation.
"We believe that this is a premeditated and pre-planned, targeted incident," Barnes said. "We're still working to determine a motive. It's to early to determine if this is gang related or not."
Barnes said a weapon has been recovered around the time the persons of interest were taken into custody, but officers are still working to determine if it was used in the shooting.
Barnes said there will be extra patrols in the area of the shooting, and there are counseling resources for city or county employees.
Barnes asks anyone with information on the shooting to call Madison Police at (608) 255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway later released a statement on the shooting, thanking MPD for their rapid response and pointing to the shooting as part of a larger gun violence trend.
In the statement, Rhodes-Conway encouraged any witnesses to seek out any mental health support required. She said MPD, public health, courts and community organizations are working together to keep Madison safe.
"The safety of Madison residents is our top priority, and we will continue to work to make Madison a place where everyone can thrive," Rhodes-Conway said in the statement.