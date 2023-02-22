MPD narrows down car make, model in deadly February hit-and-run

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department has narrowed down what the car suspected in a deadly hit-and-run of a man and his dog could be.

In an updated incident report Wednesday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said investigators have determined the vehicle is likely a blue 2008-2012 Chevy Malibu.

She said it will the vehicle's front end and windshield will likely have "heavy damage." Police ask that people look for the car parked on the street, in parking lots or in parking garages around Madison.

The car is suspected in a hit-and-run that took place on Schroeder Road near Struck Street on the evening of February 15.

Authorities identified the man hit and killed as Stephen Fleck, 66, of Madison. His dog was also killed in the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.