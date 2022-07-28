MPD: No suspects, but second car involved in northside homicide found

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Police Department says they're continuing to investigate a homicide on the city's north side last week.
In an updated incident report, spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said police have "numerous interviews of witnesses and collected, processed and reviewed various forms of evidence."
Still, Fryer says there aren't any suspects identified or in custody for the death of Laron Bynum, 18, of Milwaukee. He was found in a stolen car on Vahlen Street and was shot in the head.
She says a second vehicle involved has been located and that it isn't a stolen car.
Around the same time the car Bynum was found in was reported as suspicious, police were also called to Vera Court for a report of a shooting.
Fryer said are still trying to determine the sequence of events.