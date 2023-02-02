MPD: north side credit union robbed twice in a week

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police are investigating after a credit union on the city's north side was robbed for the second time in a week.

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the UW Credit Union on Northport Drive was robbed around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday.

The suspect gave the teller a note demanding money.

The suspect didn't mention or show a weapon, and left with some cash.

Police tell 27 News someone was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing.