MPD: north side credit union robbed twice in a week

Madison_police

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police are investigating after a credit union on the city's north side was robbed for the second time in a week

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the UW Credit Union on Northport Drive was robbed around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday.

The suspect gave the teller a note demanding money.

The suspect didn't mention or show a weapon, and left with some cash.

Police tell 27 News someone was taken into custody Thursday afternoon. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

