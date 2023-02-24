MPD now investigating suspicious death as homicide

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department is now investigating a suspicious death as a homicide and identified a suspect.
A woman was found dead Wednesday in a multi-unit home on the city's east side.
In an updated incident report, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer says the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office ruled her death a homicide.
Fryer identified the suspect in the woman's death as 38-year-old Justin Kopmeyer. She says he's considered armed and dangerous— if you see him call 911 and do not approach him.
Fryer said there is a warrant out for Kopmeyer's arrest. She says he has ties to the north and east sides of Madison, Lodi, Baraboo, Beaver Dam and Belleville.
Tips about his whereabouts can also be submitted to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.
The woman's death is Madison's first homicide of the year.