MPD now reports La Follette teen arrested for bringing airsoft gun to school

LA FOLLETTE (WKOW) -- Madison police say that the gun confiscated from a teen at La Follette High School Monday was an airsoft gun. Originally, they believed the gun to be real.
The 16-year-old was taken into custody for having it at school.
Madison police said that, even though airsoft guns don't pose the same danger as a real weapon, it can still be extremely hard to tell them apart.
In situations where police are confronting a suspect who has a weapon, officers may not be able to tell if it's fake or real at a distance.
"If it's brandish, if it's held in a threatening manner, if there are verbal threats that accompany the brandishing of that weapon, we will treat it as real," Sgt. Kimba Tieu said. "And again, what will typically have some kind of tactical response, if not a use of force to control that situation, control that that person or the threat of that weapon."
Sgt. Tieu said that if you have a firearm of any kind, leave it at home and never bring it to work or school.
The student was originally arrested for possessing a firearm, MPD has amended the charge to having a dangerous weapon on school premises.