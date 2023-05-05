MPD: Officers investigate homicide outside Madison bar

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place early Friday morning.
According to an incident report, police were called to the 1600 block of Seminole Highway at about 12:15 a.m. for a weapons violation.
The Chiefs Blog reports the incident is a homicide. According to the blog, someone was shot outside Badger Tavern. A 23-year-old was arrested at the scene.
An updated incident report says the victim is a 44-year-old man. He was given life-saving aid, but died on scene.
The incident report identifies the suspect as Caleb Dimaggio. He was arrested on first-degree intentional homicide and taken to the Dane County jail.
The victim and suspect do not know each other, according to police. The department reports detectives are still looking into what led up to the shooting.
Police recovered a gun on scene.
Sgt. Christopher Keys said there is no threat to the public at this time.