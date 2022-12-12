MPD: One person hurt in shooting on Madison's north side

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person hurt on the city's north side Friday night.
MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said that around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to an apartment building along the 2500 block of Calypso Road.
Fryer reported that officers found a 36-year-old man with gunshot wounds in the hallway of the building. Police provided life-saving aid before the victim was taken to the hospital.
According to the department, the victim and the person who shot him knew each other and were arguing in the hallway before the shooting.
MPD has not made an arrest.