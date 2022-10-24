MPD: Patio door shot out on east side, narrowly misses sleeping person

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shots fired incident they say took place early Saturday morning and is thought to be related to a burglary earlier that night.
Spokesperson Hunter Lisko said MPD responded to an apartment in the 900 block of Vernon Avenue for reports of shots fired just before 3 a.m.
When police arrived, they found one apartment unit's patio door was shot out.
Lisko reported "3-4 rounds went through the door," landing just feet away from someone sleeping on the couch inside. No one was injured in the incident.
According to Lisko, this incident "is thought to be potentially related to a burglary case" in the same neighborhood that evening. He said this isn't "definitively confirmed" and the investigation is ongoing.
This is an ongoing investigation.