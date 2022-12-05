MPD: Person dies in 'fiery crash' on city's west side

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department reports someone died in a "fiery crash" overnight on the city's west side.
MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers responded to Pleasant View Road at Flagstone Drive around 1:20 a.m.
The responding officers found a vehicle on fire. Fryer said the vehicle "struck a light fixture with a thick metal utility pole."
Officers found the person's body after the fire was put out. The Medical Examiner will release the person's identity at a later time.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.