 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
06:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Dane, Columbia, Green, Iowa, Lafayette, Rock,
and Sauk.

Due to surface smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec,
Canada, elevated PM2.5 concentrations will lead to the air
quality index reaching the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level.
People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, plesae see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

MPD: Person nearly hit by stray bullet during shooting on city's east side

  • Updated
  • 0
MPD SQUAD CAR

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police say someone came within inches of being shot Tuesday on the city's east side. 

According to MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, officers were sent to Dahle Street near Lawn Avenue around 11:45 a.m., where a witness said someone in a vehicle shot at another vehicle. 

Three homes were hit by stray bullets, including two that had people inside. 

Fryer said in one of those occupied homes, a person was lying in bed when a bullet became lodged into the mattress. 

In all, Fryer said over a dozen shell casings were found. 

The Violent Crimes Unit is leading the investigation into this shooting, and no arrests have been made yet. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit a tip online. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you