MPD: Person nearly hit by stray bullet during shooting on city's east side

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police say someone came within inches of being shot Tuesday on the city's east side.
According to MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, officers were sent to Dahle Street near Lawn Avenue around 11:45 a.m., where a witness said someone in a vehicle shot at another vehicle.
Three homes were hit by stray bullets, including two that had people inside.
Fryer said in one of those occupied homes, a person was lying in bed when a bullet became lodged into the mattress.
In all, Fryer said over a dozen shell casings were found.
The Violent Crimes Unit is leading the investigation into this shooting, and no arrests have been made yet. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit a tip online.