...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values from 100 to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Tuesday to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

MPD: Person of interest, victim in Madison homicide had a child together

  • Updated
MPD violent crimes unit investigating homicide at eastside apartment complex

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police have taken a woman into custody after a man died of chest wound at an east side apartment Sunday. 

In an updated incident report, MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said a woman has been taken into custody on a probation hold. She is not being named as formal charges have not been issued. 

After an autopsy, which is scheduled for Tuesday, a charging decision will be made. 

Fryer said the woman was not on scene when officers responded to the apartment around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, but she was in contact with authorities later in the day. 

MPD said the woman and the 23-year-old victim were in a domestic relationship and have a child together. The child was home but not hurt during the incident. 

