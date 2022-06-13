MPD: Person of interest, victim in Madison homicide had a child together

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police have taken a woman into custody after a man died of chest wound at an east side apartment Sunday.
In an updated incident report, MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said a woman has been taken into custody on a probation hold. She is not being named as formal charges have not been issued.
After an autopsy, which is scheduled for Tuesday, a charging decision will be made.
Fryer said the woman was not on scene when officers responded to the apartment around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, but she was in contact with authorities later in the day.
MPD said the woman and the 23-year-old victim were in a domestic relationship and have a child together. The child was home but not hurt during the incident.