MPD: Person seen in Hitler costume on State Street isn't facing charges, has cognitive impairment

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department released new information on its investigation into someone wearing an Adolf Hitler costume on State Street Saturday night.
In a statement issued to 27 News, MPD stated the costume is "offensive and reprehensible" but not a criminal act.
"MPD took a variety of reports, listening to and empathizing with the individuals that called reporting their concern over this individual’s costume," the statement reads. "While the fear and disgust expressed was entirely valid, no reports received by MPD rise to the level of a prosecutable crime. This individual engaged in protected freedoms of speech and expression, and despite the troubling nature of the expression, this alone is not a crime."
The statement further explained that police made contact with the person. Authorities said they interviewed him and "informed of the issues that he caused in our community."
MPD confirms he is not a student at the University of Wisconsin Madison and has a cognitive impairment from a traumatic brain injury.