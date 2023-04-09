MPD: Person shot downtown early Sunday morning

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police say someone was shot downtown early Sunday morning.
According to an incident report from Sgt. Nicholas Ellis, officers responded to the 300 block of W. Gorham Street just before 1:45 to find someone who had "sustained wounds from a gunshot."
That person was brought to the hospital for treatment, but the extent of their injuries isn't known.
Ellis says officers detained a subject "associated with the incident", and that there is no threat to the public.
The incident is under investigation.