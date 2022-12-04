MPD: Person stabbed after fight in Downtown Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police say a person was stabbed after a fight downtown early Sunday morning.
According to an incident report from Sgt. Alexander Lewein, officers responded to 300 N. Frances Street shortly after 2:00 a.m. for reports of a fight that turned into a stabbing.
Lewein says one of the three people involved in the altercation was stabbed, but is expected to survive.
The person accused of committing the stabbing was arrested, Lewein says.
Lewein says the knife was recovered, and there is no ongoing threat to the community.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Madison Police at 608-255-2345.