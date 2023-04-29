MPD recovers stolen handgun at Mifflin Street Block Party, arrests 44

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department recovered a stolen handgun during an arrest at this year's Mifflin Street Block Party.
According to police, an adult man had the gun in his backpack.
As of 6 p.m., MPD said officers had arrested 44 people at the Mifflin Street Block Party. Police said most were arrested for alcohol related offenses.
3 people were taken to the Dane County Jail, including the man who had the handgun.
According to MPD, students began arriving on Mifflin Street around 11 a.m. Saturday, and by midday, there were well over 10,000 attendees.
The Mifflin Street Block Party has been known to get rowdy over the years. Last year, a second-story porch collapsed.
MPD said additional citations and arrests are possible as police follow up on incidents.