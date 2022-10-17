MPD releases more information about downtown sexual assault suspect

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police released more information Monday about a stranger sexual assault downtown last month.
According to a release from MPD spokesperson Hunter Lisko, the suspect was driving around the downtown area in a blue, four-door sedan with a sunroof prior to the assault on the night of Sept. 27.
After the assault, the suspect ran from the scene and left in the blue sedan outbound on West Johnson Street, Lisko says.
The suspect was wearing a dark gray camouflage hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, dark colored pants and shoes with white soles, according to Lisko. He is described as a heavyset Latino man in his early to mid-20's, around 5'8", with dark colored eyes and a mustache.
Police don't have a description of his hairstyle and/or other facial hair because the suspect had the hood up at all times.
Lisko says the victim told police they saw markings all over his face that may be moles, acne or scars.
Anyone with information regarding this assault or the suspect is asked to call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers tipline at (608) 266-6014.
Tips can also be made anonymously by using p3tips.com.