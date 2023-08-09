 Skip to main content
MPD releases photos of gas station robbery suspects

  • Updated
Lucky Seven robbery suspects
Madison Police Department

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is asking for help identifying two people they say robbed a gas station earlier this month.

Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched on last Tuesday to the Lucky Seven gas station on W. Beltline Highway around 5:40 p.m. for a report of a robbery.

Fryer said the suspects pulled out a gun during the incident.

Anyone who can identify either suspect should contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com. Information can be shared anonymously. 

Information can also be sent directly to Detective Kenneth Mosley at kmosley@cityofmadison.com.

The investigation is ongoing.

