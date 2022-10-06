MPD releases surveillance photos from motel robbery

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department released photos of the suspects in a September motel robbery case.
Police said just before 2:15 a.m. on Sept. 12, a front desk attendant at the Super 8 on West Beltline Highway reported two men wearing masks came into the motel and implied that they had a firearm, although no gun was seen during the robbery. The men demanded money and left after taking the money from the register.
On Thursday, MPD shared two pictures of the suspects, hoping to generate some tips.
If you have information that can help, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at p3tips.com