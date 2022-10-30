MPD reported '20 individuals were arrested or cited' over Halloween weekend

MADISON (WKOW) -- Even without a recognized event or Freakfest this year to celebrate Halloween, the Madison Police Department (MPD) monitored the downtown area to ensure public safety.
In a release from MPD spokesman Hunter Lisko, police teamed up with the Madison Fire Department to provide safety for "thousands of costume-clad citizens" and only encountered "a minimal number of issues that necessitated a police response."
Lisko said preliminary numbers report "20 individuals were arrested or cited" between Saturday evening and early Sunday morning downtown in cases involving unruly persons, fights, and significant disturbances.
According to MPD, additional cases that happened during these hours will require further police follow-up and may result in additional arrests.