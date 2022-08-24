MPD responds to 2 overnight shootings that left damage and shell casings nearby

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police responded to two overnight shootings, resulting in damage to a home and more than 15 shell casings located.
First, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said police were called to the 1800 block of Sheridan Avenue at about 12:25 a.m. for reports of gunshots in the area.
When they arrived, they found a home had been hit by gunfire multiple times. No was hurt.
Then, at about 2:20 a.m., police responded to the 2000 block of Leland Drive, near Balsam Road, for more reports of shots fired.
Officers found over 15 shell casings. No injuries or property damage have been reported.
There are no suspects in custody for either incident at this time.