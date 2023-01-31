MPD says UW Credit Union location on city's north side was robbed last week

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department says a credit union on the city's north side was robbed last week.
MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the robbery happened at the UW Credit Union on Northport Drive at around 10 a.m. on January 26.
She said a man walked into the building and handed a note to the teller demanding money. Fryer said he left with cash, but did not clarify how much.
K-9s were brought in to track the suspect, but no arrests have been made.
Fryer said detectives are reviewing digital evidence in the ongoing investigation.