MPD searching for homicide suspect in June shooting

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is searching for an 18-year-old they now say is a suspect in a June shooting on Dayton Street.

In a Facebook post, the department states Madison man Julius D. Jones is suspected of shooting and killing 20-year-old Nicolas Taylor-Washington.

The department states Jones should be considered armed and dangerous.

Originally, Madison police reported Jones was wanted in a "recent weapons offense" but didn't release any further details.

Anyone with information on Jones' whereabouts should call 911, contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit a tip online. Those who share information through Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous.