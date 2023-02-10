MPD searching for man suspected of robbing visually impaired woman downtown

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department says a visually impaired woman was robbed Wednesday while walking downtown.
Police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the robbery took place on N. Broom St. near W. Mifflin St around 6:30 p.m.
She said the victim was using a cane while walking in the area when a man came up from behind and grabbed a bag off her arm. There was a brief struggle, but the woman was not hurt.
Fryer said the woman's wallet and phone were inside the stolen bag.
Once the woman got the attention of people nearby, who then called the police, a K-9 track was done. Officers are also reviewing digital evidence.
No arrests have been made at this time.