MPD searching for man who stole car from west side Kwik Trip

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are searching for a man they say stole a vehicle from a Kwik Trip on the city's west side.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said a man was dropped off at the Kwik Trip on the corner of Maple Grove Drive and McKee round around 3 p.m. on July 25.
The man left the area and returned around three hours later.
During his second visit, Fryer said the man stole a customer's gray Chevy Malibu.
The vehicle was last seen heading east on the Beltline toward I-90 shortly before 7 p.m.
The vehicle still hasn't been recovered.
Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information about the stolen vehicle should contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or through p3tips.com.
Investigation into this incident is ongoing.