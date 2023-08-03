 Skip to main content
MPD searching for man who stole car from west side Kwik Trip

  Updated
  • 0
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are searching for a man they say stole a vehicle from a Kwik Trip on the city's west side.

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said a man was dropped off at the Kwik Trip on the corner of Maple Grove Drive and McKee round around 3 p.m. on July 25.

The man left the area and returned around three hours later.

During his second visit, Fryer said the man stole a customer's gray Chevy Malibu.

The vehicle was last seen heading east on the Beltline toward I-90 shortly before 7 p.m.

The vehicle still hasn't been recovered.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information about the stolen vehicle should contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or through p3tips.com.

Investigation into this incident is ongoing.

