...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Heat index values up
to 115 through this evening. Overnight heat index values of 80
to 85. Heat index values of 105 to 110 return for Thursday.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

MPD searching for smoke shop burglary suspects

Madison police

Squad cars are lined up outside the Madison Police Department.

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying the people who broke into an east side smoke shop.

Sgt. Scott Reitmeier said there have been a series of break-ins at Azara Smoke Shop on Thierer Road. Both happened late at night, with the first on July 10 and the second on Aug. 1. 

The suspects broke into the shop and stole merchandise.

Reitmeier said one of the suspects was riding a blue bicycle.

Anyone with information about either incident should call the Madison Police Department at (608) 255-2345. To remain anonymous, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at  (608) 266-6014 or on p3tips.com.

