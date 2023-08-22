MPD searching for smoke shop burglary suspects

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying the people who broke into an east side smoke shop.
Sgt. Scott Reitmeier said there have been a series of break-ins at Azara Smoke Shop on Thierer Road. Both happened late at night, with the first on July 10 and the second on Aug. 1.
The suspects broke into the shop and stole merchandise.
Reitmeier said one of the suspects was riding a blue bicycle.
Anyone with information about either incident should call the Madison Police Department at (608) 255-2345. To remain anonymous, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or on p3tips.com.