MPD searching for suspect in triple stabbing

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is searching for a suspect in a triple stabbing Thursday morning.
According to Sgt. Christopher Keys it happened just after 1 a.m. at a business in the 1500 block of North Stoughton Road. An officer on scene confirmed to 27 News the incident unfolded at Club LaMark.
The unknown suspect left the scene after the stabbing and has not been located.
The three victims were taken to area hospitals with what're believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation in continuing and more information is expected to be released later Thursday.