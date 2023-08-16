MPD searching for woman who hit 7-year-old girl on Metro bus

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman they say hit a 7-year-old girl in the face.
Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the woman hit the child on a Metro bus on July 28 around 4 p.m.
The girl was riding the bus with her family when a stranger hit her in the face. Fryer said the family never interacted with the woman.
The woman then got off the bus near the McKenna Boulevard and Raymond Road stop. Fryer said it's unclear when the woman got on the bus.
Spokesperson for Metro Transit, Mark Rusch, says the bus driver wasn't aware of the incident until later but if you ever see suspicious or dangerous behavior on a Metro bus, they should be the first person you turn to.
"We have dealt with situations on the bus before," Rusch said. "What we do it, we work very closely with the police department. If our driver calls our dispatchers and they notify the police...police respond to a bus in a situation like that."
Fryer describes the suspect as a white woman in her 40s with dark hair. She's around 5'9" tall and weighs 200 pounds. She was wearing a mask and a white and gray hoodie, and was carrying a duffel bag.
Rusch says no matter the incident, if you're feeling unsafe on a Metro bus, both Metro staff and Madison Police will do what they can to assist you.
Anyone with information on the suspect should contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.
Investigation into this incident is ongoing.