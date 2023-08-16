 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory from 6 AM CDT Thursday until 6:00 AM CDT Monday.
This advisory affects the entire state of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Canada will move into the
state from the northwest Thursday morning and travel south
southeast throughout the day. The PM2.5 air quality index (AQI)
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
(USG) level to the UNHEALTHY level. Remember, the UNHEALTHY AQI
level is unhealthy for everyone. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy exertion and everyone else should consider
reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The best chance for UNHEALTHY AQI PM2.5 will reside across
western Wisconsin on Friday as high pressure moves over the state
and limits atmospheric mixing.

Over the weekend, the ozone AQI is expected to range from the USG
level to the UNHEALTHY level due to favorable weather conditions
alongside the presence of wildfire smoke. On both Saturday and
Sunday, mostly USG AQI ozone concentrations are expected inland
of the lake breeze, while those areas within the lake breeze will
have a better chance of reaching UNHEALTHY AQI ozone
concentrations. Remember, ozone concentrations are typically
maximized during the afternoon or evening before decreasing
overnight into the next morning.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

MPD searching for woman who hit 7-year-old girl on Metro bus

  • Updated
  • 0
unnamed (10).jpg

The Madison Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman they say hit a 7-year-old girl in the face.

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman they say hit a 7-year-old girl in the face.

Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the woman hit the child on a Metro bus on July 28 around 4 p.m.

The girl was riding the bus with her family when a stranger hit her in the face. Fryer said the family never interacted with the woman.

The woman then got off the bus near the McKenna Boulevard and Raymond Road stop. Fryer said it's unclear when the woman got on the bus.

Spokesperson for Metro Transit, Mark Rusch, says the bus driver wasn't aware of the incident until later but if you ever see suspicious or dangerous behavior on a Metro bus, they should be the first person you turn to. 

"We have dealt with situations on the bus before," Rusch said. "What we do it, we work very closely with the police department. If our driver calls our dispatchers and they notify the police...police respond to a bus in a situation like that." 

Fryer describes the suspect as a white woman in her 40s with dark hair. She's around 5'9" tall and weighs 200 pounds. She was wearing a mask and a white and gray hoodie, and was carrying a duffel bag.

Rusch says no matter the incident, if you're feeling unsafe on a Metro bus, both Metro staff and Madison Police will do what they can to assist you. 

Anyone with information on the suspect should contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

Investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Tags

Recommended for you