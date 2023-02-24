MPD: Shooting reported inside east side Kwik Trip

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department confirms a shooting took place inside a Kwik Trip on the 3500 block of East Washington Avenue Friday.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer confirmed the shooting and told 27 News a SWAT team responded.
A worker of a nearby business told 27 News there were at least 15 police vehicles at the Kwik Trip by Stoughton Rd.
All lanes of East Washington Avenue were closed at Wright Street for more than an hour.
The Madison Police Department reports more information will be released Friday evening. Fryer said there will be a press conference about the incident at 8:15 p.m.
This story is breaking and will be updated as 27 News learns more.