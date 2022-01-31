MPD: Shots fired at apartment in "targeted" shooting

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police said an apartment building on the southwest side was hit by gunfire in what they are calling a "targeted" shooting.
Police responded to 4300 block of Britta Drive around 11:30 Sunday night after receiving several reports of gunshots nearby.
On scene, officers found evidence of gunfire, including one occupied apartment that had been hit by a round. Officers also found several spent bullet casings.
No injuries have been reported.
Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.