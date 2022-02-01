MPD: Shots fired at person on Madison's northeast side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are looking for the person or people who allegedly shot at a person on the northeast side Monday afternoon.
Police responded to the 4600 block of Hayes Road around 4:20 p.m., where they say "several" shots were fired. Police say the suspect(s) then fled the area.
The victim told police they weren't hurt.
The suspect(s) remain at large, and police believe this was an isolated incident.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Madison Police at 608-255-2345.