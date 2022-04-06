MPD: Shots fired in Madison, shell casings found

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating after reports of shots fired Tuesday night.
Lt. Jennifer Hannah of the Madison Police Department said two people called 911 at about 8:50 p.m. reporting shots fired.
The callers said they saw four men walking in the Dryden Drive area, when one of the men pulled out a gun and fired seven shots into the air.
Police reported the men were last seen running toward North Sherman Avenue past the Willy Street Co-op.
Authorities found seven, 9mm casings during the investigation.
If you know anything about this incident you can call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers line at (608) 266-6014.